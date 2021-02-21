Earnings results for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boise Cascade in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.96%. The high price target for BCC is $53.00 and the low price target for BCC is $46.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Boise Cascade has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.67, Boise Cascade has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $49.64. Boise Cascade has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade has a dividend yield of 0.76%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Boise Cascade has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Boise Cascade is 19.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Boise Cascade will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.67% next year. This indicates that Boise Cascade will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

In the past three months, Boise Cascade insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $44,480.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Boise Cascade is held by insiders. 93.80% of the stock of Boise Cascade is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC



Earnings for Boise Cascade are expected to decrease by -33.04% in the coming year, from $5.60 to $3.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Boise Cascade is 11.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.37. The P/E ratio of Boise Cascade is 11.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.44. Boise Cascade has a PEG Ratio of 1.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Boise Cascade has a P/B Ratio of 2.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

