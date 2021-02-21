DANAOS (NYSE:DAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos has generated $9.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3. Danaos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DANAOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DAC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Danaos in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Danaos stock.

COEUR MINING (NYSE:CDE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining last released its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Coeur Mining has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year. Coeur Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COEUR MINING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CDE)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coeur Mining in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Coeur Mining stock.

CHART INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:GTLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.6. Chart Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHART INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GTLS)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chart Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chart Industries stock.

PIONEER BANCORP (NASDAQ:PBFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Pioneer Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

