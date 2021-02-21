Earnings results for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Analyst Opinion on BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BWX Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.45%. The high price target for BWXT is $72.00 and the low price target for BWXT is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BWX Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.60, BWX Technologies has a forecasted upside of 16.4% from its current price of $58.91. BWX Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies has a dividend yield of 1.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BWX Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of BWX Technologies is 29.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BWX Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.90% next year. This indicates that BWX Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

In the past three months, BWX Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $955,359.00 in company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of BWX Technologies is held by insiders. 96.05% of the stock of BWX Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT



Earnings for BWX Technologies are expected to grow by 6.00% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $3.18 per share. The P/E ratio of BWX Technologies is 20.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of BWX Technologies is 20.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 75.02. BWX Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BWX Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 13.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here