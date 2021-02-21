Earnings results for Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Analyst Opinion on Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cannae in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.36%. The high price target for CNNE is $49.00 and the low price target for CNNE is $43.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae does not currently pay a dividend. Cannae does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

In the past three months, Cannae insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of Cannae is held by insiders. 84.83% of the stock of Cannae is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE



Earnings for Cannae are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $14.95 to ($0.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Cannae is 2.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Cannae is 2.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.05. Cannae has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

