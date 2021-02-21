Earnings results for Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.81.

Analyst Opinion on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carter’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.14%. The high price target for CRI is $118.00 and the low price target for CRI is $74.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Carter’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.89, Carter’s has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $93.23. Carter’s has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s does not currently pay a dividend. Carter’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

In the past three months, Carter’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,324,233.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Carter’s is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI



Earnings for Carter’s are expected to grow by 43.48% in the coming year, from $4.60 to $6.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Carter’s is 30.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Carter’s is 30.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.97. Carter’s has a PEG Ratio of 2.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Carter’s has a P/B Ratio of 4.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

