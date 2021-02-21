Earnings results for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

Analyst Opinion on Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cooper Tire & Rubber in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.61%. The high price target for CTB is $50.00 and the low price target for CTB is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cooper Tire & Rubber has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.33, Cooper Tire & Rubber has a forecasted downside of 12.6% from its current price of $42.72. Cooper Tire & Rubber has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a dividend yield of 1.00%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cooper Tire & Rubber does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cooper Tire & Rubber is 21.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cooper Tire & Rubber will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.41% next year. This indicates that Cooper Tire & Rubber will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

In the past three months, Cooper Tire & Rubber insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Cooper Tire & Rubber is held by insiders. 96.54% of the stock of Cooper Tire & Rubber is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB



Earnings for Cooper Tire & Rubber are expected to grow by 16.46% in the coming year, from $3.16 to $3.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Cooper Tire & Rubber is 13.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Cooper Tire & Rubber is 13.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 75.23. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

