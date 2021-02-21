Earnings results for Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06.

Desktop Metal last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The pipeline company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Desktop Metal has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Desktop Metal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Desktop Metal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.86%. The high price target for DM is $30.00 and the low price target for DM is $23.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Desktop Metal has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, Desktop Metal has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $26.25. Desktop Metal has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal does not currently pay a dividend. Desktop Metal does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

In the past three months, Desktop Metal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.17% of the stock of Desktop Metal is held by insiders. Only 7.60% of the stock of Desktop Metal is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM



Desktop Metal has a P/B Ratio of 3.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

