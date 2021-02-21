Earnings results for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9300000000000002.

Analyst Opinion on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.20%. The high price target for FANG is $134.00 and the low price target for FANG is $43.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 22 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Diamondback Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 22 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.27, Diamondback Energy has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $65.14. Diamondback Energy has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Diamondback Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Diamondback Energy is 21.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Diamondback Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.65% next year. This indicates that Diamondback Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

In the past three months, Diamondback Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Diamondback Energy is held by insiders. 92.14% of the stock of Diamondback Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG



Earnings for Diamondback Energy are expected to grow by 54.90% in the coming year, from $3.06 to $4.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Diamondback Energy is -2.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Diamondback Energy is -2.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Diamondback Energy has a PEG Ratio of 0.59. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Diamondback Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here