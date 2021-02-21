DENNY’S (NASDAQ:DENN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s last released its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.0. Denny’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DENNY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DENN)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Denny’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Denny’s stock.

Denny’s

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE (NYSE:MIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure last announced its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.71. Macquarie Infrastructure has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year. Macquarie Infrastructure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MIC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Macquarie Infrastructure stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MIC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Macquarie Infrastructure

RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS (NYSE:RBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has generated $1.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RBA)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RBA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

PMV PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PMVP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.18. PMV Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS PMV PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PMVP)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PMV Pharmaceuticals stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals