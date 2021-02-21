Earnings results for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

Analyst Opinion on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Discovery in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.24%. The high price target for DISCK is $28.00 and the low price target for DISCK is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Discovery has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Discovery has a forecasted downside of 33.2% from its current price of $41.94. Discovery has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery does not currently pay a dividend. Discovery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

In the past three months, Discovery insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.97% of the stock of Discovery is held by insiders. 54.01% of the stock of Discovery is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK



The P/E ratio of Discovery is 20.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.43. The P/E ratio of Discovery is 20.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 48.15. Discovery has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

