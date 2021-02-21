AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AYLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm earned $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AYLA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD last released its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. IAMGOLD has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year.

IS IAMGOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IAG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IAMGOLD in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” IAMGOLD stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IAG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IAMGOLD

OPKO HEALTH (NASDAQ:OPK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health last issued its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year. OPKO Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPKO HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OPKO Health in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” OPKO Health stock.

OPKO Health

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE (NASDAQ:HGSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $5.74 million during the quarter. China HGS Real Estate has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.3.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE? (NASDAQ:HGSH)

