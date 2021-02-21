FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $20.98 million during the quarter. FONAR has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. FONAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TEXTAINER GROUP (NYSE:TGH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group last posted its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Textainer Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEXTAINER GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TGH)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Textainer Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Textainer Group stock.

HECLA MINING (NYSE:HL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Hecla Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HECLA MINING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hecla Mining in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hecla Mining stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE L.S. STARRETT (NYSE:SCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

