MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. MICT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MICT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MICT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MICT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MICT in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MICT stock.

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:IRWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IRWD)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IRWD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VISTEON (NASDAQ:VC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Visteon has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year. Visteon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISTEON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VC)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Visteon in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Visteon stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PRECIPIO (NASDAQ:PRPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $1.63 million during the quarter. Precipio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Precipio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRECIPIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRPO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Precipio in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Precipio stock.

