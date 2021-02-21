KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST (NYSE:KREF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust last announced its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KREF)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock.

COMMSCOPE (NASDAQ:COMM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope last issued its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. CommScope has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMSCOPE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COMM)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CommScope in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CommScope stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in COMM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS (NYSE:EBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.1. Emergent BioSolutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EBS)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Emergent BioSolutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Emergent BioSolutions stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EBS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FRONTLINE (NYSE:FRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline last issued its earnings data on November 24th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm earned $177.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.05 million. Frontline has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.7.

IS FRONTLINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FRO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Frontline in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Frontline stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FRO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

