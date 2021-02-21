ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT (NYSE:EARN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT last announced its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EARN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

FARO TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:FARO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year. FARO Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FARO TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FARO)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FARO Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FARO Technologies stock.

FARO Technologies

ROGERS (NYSE:ROG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers has generated $6.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.0. Rogers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROGERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ROG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rogers in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Rogers stock.

Rogers

THE OLB GROUP (NASDAQ:OLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $2.31 million during the quarter. The OLB Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS THE OLB GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OLB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The OLB Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The OLB Group stock.

The OLB Group