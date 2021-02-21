USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS (NYSE:USAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year. USA Compression Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USAC)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for USA Compression Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” USA Compression Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in USAC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

USA Compression Partners

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE has generated $3.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. ALLETE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLETE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ALLETE in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” ALLETE stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALLETE

BANCOLOMBIA (NYSE:CIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia last posted its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business earned $1.02 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6.

IS BANCOLOMBIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIB)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bancolombia in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bancolombia stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CIB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bancolombia

ITT (NYSE:ITT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ITT)

ITT last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 19th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm earned $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has generated $3.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.1. ITT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ITT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ITT)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ITT in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ITT stock.

ITT