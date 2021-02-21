CAI INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International last issued its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The business earned $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.5. CAI International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAI INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CAI International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CAI International stock.

CAI International

ULTRA CLEAN (NASDAQ:UCTT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean last issued its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.1. Ultra Clean has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ULTRA CLEAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UCTT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ultra Clean in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ultra Clean stock.

Ultra Clean

FRONTDOOR (NASDAQ:FTDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor last issued its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. frontdoor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRONTDOOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FTDR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for frontdoor in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” frontdoor stock.

frontdoor

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:FENC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FENC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals