FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties last posted its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year. Franklin Street Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Franklin Street Properties in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Franklin Street Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Franklin Street Properties

KRONOS BIO (NASDAQ:KRON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio last issued its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.62. Kronos Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS KRONOS BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRON)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kronos Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kronos Bio stock.

Kronos Bio

HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL (NYSE:HASI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital last issued its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.4. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HASI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

EXCELLON RESOURCES (NYSE:EXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. Excellon Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EXCELLON RESOURCES? (NYSE:EXN)

