Earnings results for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Analyst Opinion on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Extra Space Storage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.11%. The high price target for EXR is $135.00 and the low price target for EXR is $100.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Extra Space Storage has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.83, Extra Space Storage has a forecasted downside of 2.1% from its current price of $118.33. Extra Space Storage has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage pays a meaningful dividend of 3.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Extra Space Storage does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Extra Space Storage is 73.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Extra Space Storage will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.06% next year. This indicates that Extra Space Storage will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

In the past three months, Extra Space Storage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,138,725.00 in company stock. Only 2.64% of the stock of Extra Space Storage is held by insiders. 96.89% of the stock of Extra Space Storage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR



Earnings for Extra Space Storage are expected to grow by 6.45% in the coming year, from $5.12 to $5.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Extra Space Storage is 35.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Extra Space Storage is 35.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.05. Extra Space Storage has a PEG Ratio of 5.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Extra Space Storage has a P/B Ratio of 5.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here