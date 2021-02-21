PARK CITY GROUP (NASDAQ:PCYG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group last posted its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Park City Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.0. Park City Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARK CITY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCYG)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Park City Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Park City Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PCYG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS (NYSE:SKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers last announced its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SKT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SKT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CWST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems last posted its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.9. Casella Waste Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CWST)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Casella Waste Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Casella Waste Systems stock.

NATIONAL (NASDAQ:NHLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National last released its quarterly earnings data on December 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter. National has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

