COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST (NYSE:CHCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust last issued its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Community Healthcare Trust has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.7. Community Healthcare Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHCT)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Community Healthcare Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Community Healthcare Trust stock.

Community Healthcare Trust

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MANT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. ManTech International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MANTECH INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MANT)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ManTech International in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ManTech International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MANT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ManTech International

PLANET FITNESS (NYSE:PLNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness last issued its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness has generated $1.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.6. Planet Fitness has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLANET FITNESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PLNT)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Planet Fitness in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Planet Fitness stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PLNT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Planet Fitness

BALCHEM (NASDAQ:BCPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem last released its earnings data on February 19th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.33 million. Its revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Balchem has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.9. Balchem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BALCHEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCPC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Balchem in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Balchem stock.

Balchem