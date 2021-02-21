Earnings results for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Five9 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $144.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.02%. The high price target for FIVN is $200.00 and the low price target for FIVN is $51.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Five9 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $144.00, Five9 has a forecasted downside of 21.0% from its current price of $182.33. Five9 has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 does not currently pay a dividend. Five9 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

In the past three months, Five9 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,999,208.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Five9 is held by insiders. 97.93% of the stock of Five9 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN



Earnings for Five9 are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Five9 is -344.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Five9 is -344.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Five9 has a P/B Ratio of 56.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

