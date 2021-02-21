Earnings results for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Freshpet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $130.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.03%. The high price target for FRPT is $180.00 and the low price target for FRPT is $60.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet does not currently pay a dividend. Freshpet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

In the past three months, Freshpet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,195,408.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Freshpet is held by insiders. 93.96% of the stock of Freshpet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT



Earnings for Freshpet are expected to grow by 427.27% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Freshpet is 1,450.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Freshpet is 1,450.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 43.35. Freshpet has a PEG Ratio of 5.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Freshpet has a P/B Ratio of 43.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

