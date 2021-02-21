Earnings results for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.18, GFL Environmental has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $28.10. GFL Environmental has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental has a dividend yield of 0.14%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GFL Environmental has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

In the past three months, GFL Environmental insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.06% of the stock of GFL Environmental is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL



Earnings for GFL Environmental are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.04 to ($0.15) per share.

