Earnings results for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Green Dot in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.33%. The high price target for GDOT is $72.00 and the low price target for GDOT is $39.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot does not currently pay a dividend. Green Dot does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

In the past three months, Green Dot insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $46,213,027.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Green Dot is held by insiders. 90.04% of the stock of Green Dot is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT



Earnings for Green Dot are expected to grow by 21.97% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Green Dot is 58.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Green Dot is 58.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.00. Green Dot has a P/B Ratio of 2.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

