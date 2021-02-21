Earnings results for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.22.

Analyst Opinion on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $156.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.91%. The high price target for ASR is $163.00 and the low price target for ASR is $150.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $156.50, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a forecasted downside of 9.9% from its current price of $173.71. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. does not currently pay a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

In the past three months, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.38% of the stock of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR



Earnings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. are expected to grow by 109.54% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $5.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. is 40.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. is 40.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a PEG Ratio of 6.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a P/B Ratio of 2.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

