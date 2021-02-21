ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT (NYSE:AAIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AAIC)

Arlington Asset Investment last released its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Arlington Asset Investment has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year. Arlington Asset Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AAIC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arlington Asset Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Arlington Asset Investment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AAIC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Arlington Asset Investment

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. (NYSE:RGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. last posted its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RGR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

DANA (NYSE:DAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAN)

Dana last posted its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Dana has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year. Dana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DANA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DAN)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dana in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dana stock.

Dana

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:PNBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $6.61 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP? (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Wall Street analysts have given Patriot National Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Patriot National Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.