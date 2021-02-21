Earnings results for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ingersoll Rand in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.21, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.74%. The high price target for IR is $160.00 and the low price target for IR is $30.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ingersoll Rand has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.21, Ingersoll Rand has a forecasted upside of 19.7% from its current price of $42.77. Ingersoll Rand has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand does not currently pay a dividend. Ingersoll Rand does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

In the past three months, Ingersoll Rand insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,562,564.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Ingersoll Rand is held by insiders. 95.91% of the stock of Ingersoll Rand is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR



Earnings for Ingersoll Rand are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Ingersoll Rand is -115.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ingersoll Rand is -115.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ingersoll Rand has a P/B Ratio of 4.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here