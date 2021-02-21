CELCUITY (NASDAQ:CELC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Celcuity has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year. Celcuity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELCUITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CELC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celcuity in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Celcuity stock.

Celcuity

STAR BULK CARRIERS (NASDAQ:SBLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers last posted its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.7. Star Bulk Carriers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STAR BULK CARRIERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBLK)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Star Bulk Carriers in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Star Bulk Carriers stock.

Star Bulk Carriers

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON last posted its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. VEON has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year. VEON has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VEON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VEON)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VEON in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” VEON stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VEON, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VEON

FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries last posted its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES? (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Wall Street analysts have given Friedman Industries a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Friedman Industries wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.