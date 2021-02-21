Earnings results for KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Analyst Opinion on KBR (NYSE:KBR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KBR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.36%. The high price target for KBR is $40.00 and the low price target for KBR is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KBR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.50, KBR has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $31.75. KBR has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR has a dividend yield of 1.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KBR has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of KBR is 23.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KBR will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.42% next year. This indicates that KBR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KBR (NYSE:KBR)

In the past three months, KBR insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of KBR is held by insiders. 98.24% of the stock of KBR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KBR (NYSE:KBR



Earnings for KBR are expected to grow by 20.47% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of KBR is -127.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of KBR is -127.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. KBR has a P/B Ratio of 2.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

