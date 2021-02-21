Earnings results for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Korn Ferry last issued its earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The business earned $435.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.3. Korn Ferry has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, February 22nd, 2021. Korn Ferry will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, February 22nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Korn Ferry in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.21%. The high price target for KFY is $49.00 and the low price target for KFY is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Korn Ferry has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.80, Korn Ferry has a forecasted downside of 24.2% from its current price of $55.15. Korn Ferry has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry has a dividend yield of 0.72%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Korn Ferry has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Korn Ferry is 13.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Korn Ferry will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.47% next year. This indicates that Korn Ferry will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

In the past three months, Korn Ferry insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $557,466.00 in company stock. Only 2.08% of the stock of Korn Ferry is held by insiders. 91.71% of the stock of Korn Ferry is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY



Earnings for Korn Ferry are expected to grow by 70.90% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $2.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Korn Ferry is 204.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Korn Ferry is 204.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.00. Korn Ferry has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

