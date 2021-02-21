Earnings results for Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

Analyst Opinion on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Life Storage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.70%. The high price target for LSI is $93.33 and the low price target for LSI is $64.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage pays a meaningful dividend of 3.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Life Storage has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Life Storage is 52.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Life Storage will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.84% next year. This indicates that Life Storage will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

In the past three months, Life Storage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $571,550.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Life Storage is held by insiders. 89.84% of the stock of Life Storage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI



Earnings for Life Storage are expected to grow by 7.67% in the coming year, from $5.87 to $6.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Life Storage is 25.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Life Storage is 25.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.05. Life Storage has a PEG Ratio of 5.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Life Storage has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

