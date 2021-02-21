THE ANDERSONS (NASDAQ:ANDE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons last posted its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The Andersons has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year. The Andersons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE ANDERSONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ANDE)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Andersons in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Andersons stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ANDE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ANTERO RESOURCES (NYSE:AR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Antero Resources has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Antero Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANTERO RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AR)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Antero Resources in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Antero Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES (NASDAQ:IART) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.8. Integra LifeSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IART)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Integra LifeSciences in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Integra LifeSciences stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IART, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA (NASDAQ:GGAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia last released its earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm earned $450.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.10 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.8.

IS GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GGAL)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GGAL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

