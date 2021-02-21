BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA (NYSE:BBAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.73 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina has generated $2.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.5. Banco BBVA Argentina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BBAR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Banco BBVA Argentina stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BBAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES (NYSE:UE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Urban Edge Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Urban Edge Properties in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Urban Edge Properties stock.

GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. last issued its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEWBORN ACQUISITION (NASDAQ:NBAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Newborn Acquisition last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Newborn Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

