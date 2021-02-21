Earnings results for Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89.

Nordson last released its quarterly earnings data on December 14th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has generated $5.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.5. Nordson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, February 22nd, 2021. Nordson will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, February 22nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nordson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $205.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.55%. The high price target for NDSN is $231.00 and the low price target for NDSN is $170.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nordson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $205.25, Nordson has a forecasted upside of 10.5% from its current price of $185.67. Nordson has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nordson has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nordson is 28.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nordson will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.25% next year. This indicates that Nordson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

In the past three months, Nordson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.01% of the stock of Nordson is held by insiders. 68.25% of the stock of Nordson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN



Earnings for Nordson are expected to grow by 13.45% in the coming year, from $6.47 to $7.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Nordson is 43.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Nordson is 43.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 44.03. Nordson has a PEG Ratio of 2.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nordson has a P/B Ratio of 6.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

