NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST (NYSE:NXRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. NexPoint Residential Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NXRT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NexPoint Residential Trust stock.

SUNOCO (NYSE:SUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco last posted its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Sunoco has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Sunoco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNOCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sunoco in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sunoco stock.

TARGA RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TRGP)

IS TARGA RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRGP)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Targa Resources in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Targa Resources stock.

BARNES GROUP (NYSE:B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group last announced its earnings data on February 19th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business earned $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group has generated $3.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Barnes Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BARNES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:B)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Barnes Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Barnes Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in B, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

