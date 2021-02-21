ACCO BRANDS (NYSE:ACCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands last released its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. ACCO Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACCO BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACCO)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ACCO Brands in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ACCO Brands stock.

THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY (NASDAQ:CAKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.28. The Cheesecake Factory has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year. The Cheesecake Factory has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CAKE)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Cheesecake Factory in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The Cheesecake Factory stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAKE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EVERBRIDGE (NASDAQ:EVBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge last issued its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge has generated ($1.22) earnings per share over the last year. Everbridge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVERBRIDGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVBG)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Everbridge in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Everbridge stock.

CODE CHAIN NEW CONTINENT (NASDAQ:CCNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent last released its quarterly earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

