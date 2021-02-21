Earnings results for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Analyst Opinion on ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ONEOK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.34%. The high price target for OKE is $79.00 and the low price target for OKE is $26.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ONEOK has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.43, ONEOK has a forecasted downside of 14.3% from its current price of $44.86. ONEOK has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.14%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. ONEOK has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ONEOK is 121.82%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, ONEOK will have a dividend payout ratio of 129.41% in the coming year. This indicates that ONEOK may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

In the past three months, ONEOK insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of ONEOK is held by insiders. 64.03% of the stock of ONEOK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE



Earnings for ONEOK are expected to grow by 12.89% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.89 per share. The P/E ratio of ONEOK is 30.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of ONEOK is 30.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.78. ONEOK has a PEG Ratio of 3.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ONEOK has a P/B Ratio of 2.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here