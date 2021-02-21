Earnings results for PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.65.

Analyst Opinion on PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PS Business Parks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $133.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.63%. The high price target for PSB is $150.00 and the low price target for PSB is $112.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

PS Business Parks has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks pays a meaningful dividend of 2.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PS Business Parks does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of PS Business Parks is 61.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PS Business Parks will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.59% next year. This indicates that PS Business Parks will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

In the past three months, PS Business Parks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.44% of the stock of PS Business Parks is held by insiders. 69.90% of the stock of PS Business Parks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB



Earnings for PS Business Parks are expected to grow by 2.60% in the coming year, from $6.54 to $6.71 per share. The P/E ratio of PS Business Parks is 31.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.37. The P/E ratio of PS Business Parks is 31.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.05. PS Business Parks has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

