AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:POWW)

AMMO last posted its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. AMMO has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

KADANT (NYSE:KAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant has generated $5.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Kadant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KADANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KAI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kadant in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kadant stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KAI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP (NASDAQ:KNSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group last released its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.1. Kinsale Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KNSL)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kinsale Capital Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kinsale Capital Group stock.

AIM IMMUNOTECH (NYSE:AIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech last released its quarterly earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.00. The company earned $0.04 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS AIM IMMUNOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AIM ImmunoTech in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AIM ImmunoTech stock.

