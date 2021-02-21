THE GEO GROUP (NYSE:GEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. The GEO Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE GEO GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GEO)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The GEO Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The GEO Group stock.

The GEO Group

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE (NYSE:AEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life last released its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. American Equity Investment Life has generated $5.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.1. American Equity Investment Life has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AEL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Equity Investment Life in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” American Equity Investment Life stock.

American Equity Investment Life

MSA SAFETY (NYSE:MSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety has generated $4.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.1. MSA Safety has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MSA SAFETY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MSA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MSA Safety in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MSA Safety stock.

MSA Safety

SHATTUCK LABS (NASDAQ:STTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.19. The business earned $2.44 million during the quarter. Shattuck Labs has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS SHATTUCK LABS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STTK)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shattuck Labs in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shattuck Labs stock.

Shattuck Labs