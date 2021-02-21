Earnings results for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.99.

Analyst Opinion on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Revance Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.57%. The high price target for RVNC is $45.00 and the low price target for RVNC is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Revance Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.14, Revance Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 17.6% from its current price of $28.19. Revance Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Revance Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

In the past three months, Revance Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,649,326.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Revance Therapeutics is held by insiders. 74.35% of the stock of Revance Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC



Earnings for Revance Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.50) to ($3.58) per share. The P/E ratio of Revance Therapeutics is -6.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Revance Therapeutics is -6.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Revance Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

