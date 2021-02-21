Earnings results for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Analyst Opinion on Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sabra Health Care REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.39%. The high price target for SBRA is $24.00 and the low price target for SBRA is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sabra Health Care REIT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.92, Sabra Health Care REIT has a forecasted downside of 3.4% from its current price of $17.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.78%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sabra Health Care REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sabra Health Care REIT is 64.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sabra Health Care REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.97% next year. This indicates that Sabra Health Care REIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

In the past three months, Sabra Health Care REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Sabra Health Care REIT is held by insiders. 88.94% of the stock of Sabra Health Care REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA



Earnings for Sabra Health Care REIT are expected to decrease by -1.69% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Sabra Health Care REIT is 25.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Sabra Health Care REIT is 25.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.05. Sabra Health Care REIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here