Earnings results for The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Analyst Opinion on The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The RealReal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.32%. The high price target for REAL is $33.00 and the low price target for REAL is $13.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal does not currently pay a dividend. The RealReal does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

In the past three months, The RealReal insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,407,184.00 in company stock. Only 27.80% of the stock of The RealReal is held by insiders. 84.16% of the stock of The RealReal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL



Earnings for The RealReal are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.86) to ($1.57) per share. The P/E ratio of The RealReal is -16.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The RealReal is -16.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The RealReal has a P/B Ratio of 7.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

