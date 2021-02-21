CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. CEL-SCI has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. CEL-SCI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CEL-SCI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CEL-SCI in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CEL-SCI stock.

CEL-SCI

JACK IN THE BOX (NASDAQ:JACK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box last issued its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box has generated $4.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Jack in the Box has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JACK IN THE BOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JACK)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jack in the Box in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Jack in the Box stock.

Jack in the Box

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:RXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology last announced its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Rackspace Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rackspace Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RXT)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rackspace Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rackspace Technology stock.

Rackspace Technology

CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CMPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.44. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMPI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals