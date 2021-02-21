Earnings results for Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Analyst Opinion on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.04, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.60%. The high price target for TREX is $94.00 and the low price target for TREX is $50.00. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Trex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.04, Trex has a forecasted downside of 30.6% from its current price of $102.35. Trex has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex does not currently pay a dividend. Trex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trex (NYSE:TREX)

In the past three months, Trex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of Trex is held by insiders. 98.56% of the stock of Trex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Trex are expected to grow by 16.88% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Trex is 70.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Trex is 70.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.48. Trex has a P/B Ratio of 26.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

