Earnings results for Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Analyst Opinion on Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unisys in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Unisys.

Dividend Strength: Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys does not currently pay a dividend. Unisys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

In the past three months, Unisys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Unisys is held by insiders. 98.65% of the stock of Unisys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unisys (NYSE:UIS



The P/E ratio of Unisys is 1.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Unisys is 1.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 75.08.

More latest stories: here