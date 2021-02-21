Earnings results for Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viper Energy Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.60%. The high price target for VNOM is $16.00 and the low price target for VNOM is $10.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 2.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Viper Energy Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Viper Energy Partners is 307.69%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Viper Energy Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 1,333.33% in the coming year. This indicates that Viper Energy Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

In the past three months, Viper Energy Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Viper Energy Partners is held by insiders. Only 33.57% of the stock of Viper Energy Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM



Earnings for Viper Energy Partners are expected to decrease by -81.25% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Viper Energy Partners is -6.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Viper Energy Partners is -6.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Viper Energy Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

