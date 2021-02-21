RANDOLPH BANCORP (NASDAQ:RNDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp last issued its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.59. Randolph Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Randolph Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RANDOLPH BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RNDB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Randolph Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Randolph Bancorp stock.

Randolph Bancorp

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW last issued its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. NOW has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. NOW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DNOW)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NOW in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” NOW stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DNOW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NOW

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST (NYSE:LXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Lexington Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LXP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lexington Realty Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lexington Realty Trust stock.

Lexington Realty Trust

ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:AHPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $10.19 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS? (NASDAQ:AHPI)

