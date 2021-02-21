ALEXANDER’S (NYSE:ALX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s has generated $19.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. Alexander’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALEXANDER’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alexander’s in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Alexander’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SLEEP NUMBER (NASDAQ:SNBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number last announced its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6. Sleep Number has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SLEEP NUMBER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNBR)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sleep Number in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sleep Number stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SNBR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SYNEOS HEALTH (NASDAQ:SYNH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.5. Syneos Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNEOS HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SYNH)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Syneos Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Syneos Health stock.

SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NYSE:SHLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners last announced its earnings data on February 19th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Shell Midstream Partners has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5.

IS SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHLX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shell Midstream Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Shell Midstream Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SHLX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

